Delhi LG directs labourers be provided with water, coconut water; pitchers be placed at bus stands due to heatwave: Raj Niwas officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
