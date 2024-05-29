Rahul and Sonia Gandhi indulged in Muslim appeasement by snatching away tribal reservation: BJP chief J P Nadda in Deoghar.
PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul and Sonia Gandhi indulged in Muslim appeasement by snatching away tribal reservation: BJP chief J P Nadda in Deoghar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi changed definition of politics in 10 years with 'development' mission: BJP chief J P Nadda in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.
JMM-led alliance patronising 'jihad' by infiltrators in Jharkhand: BJP chief J P Nadda in Deoghar.
World's 40 pc digital transaction in India now; Cong-JMM used to mock these initiatives by PM Modi: JP Nadda in Jharkhand's Deoghar.
BJP will abolish reservations given to Muslims, hand them over to SC, ST, OBCs: Amit Shah at Deoghar rally.
Rahul Gandhi carries a copy of the constitution but never reads it: BJP chief J P Nadda in Jharkhand's Deoghar.