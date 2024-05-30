Country's development in 10 years unprecedented: PM Modi at rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.
PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Country's development in 10 years unprecedented: PM Modi at rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3i Africa Summit: VP Bawumia urges to drive economic growth through digital innovation
Israel Q1 economic growth rebounds 14.1%, lifted by shopping, building
Farmers Revolt: BJP's Hoshiarpur Candidate Under Fire in Punjab
"From fragile five to top five": Ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant highlights India's economic growth
Rural India Faces Hardship Amidst Economic Growth: A Tale of Struggle