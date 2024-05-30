PM Modi attacks Cong and INDIA bloc leaders in Hoshiarpur rally, says they strangled Constitution during Emergency.
PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi attacks Cong and INDIA bloc leaders in Hoshiarpur rally, says they strangled Constitution during Emergency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine emergency power cuts cancelled, grid operator says
PM talks of strength, why doesn't he take action against those who talk of changing Constitution: Congress chief Kharge in Lucknow.
Why doesn't PM Modi suspend leaders who speak about changing Constitution: Kharge
BJP wants to destroy Constitution, scrap reservation: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha's Bolangir.
BJP wants to destroy Constitution, scrap reservation: Rahul Gandhi