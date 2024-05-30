Pune court extends till June 5 police custody of two doctors, another man held for manipulation of blood samples in car crash case.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-05-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Pune court extends till June 5 police custody of two doctors, another man held for manipulation of blood samples in car crash case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thai Prime Minister Orders Investigation into Activist's Death in Detention
Slovak minister says investigation shows 'clear political motivation' behind assassination attempt
In touch with relevant authorities on investigation: India on killing of ex-Indian Army officer in Rafah
EU launches trade investigation into Chinese tinplate steel
Sandeshkhali woman's abduction complaint sparks police investigation