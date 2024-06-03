We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what exit polls are showing: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:45 IST
- Country:
- India
We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what exit polls are showing: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Congress
Advertisement