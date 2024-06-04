SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has a lead of 3,442 votes over BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj LS seat in Uttar Pradesh: EC.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
