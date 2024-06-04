BJP's Smriti Irani trailing behind Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma by 3,916 votes in Amethi LS seat in Uttar Pradesh: EC.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:34 IST
