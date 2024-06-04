DMK leader Kanimozhi wins from TN's Thoothukudi constituency defeating AIADMK's Sivasamy Velumani by a margin of 3,92,738 votes: EC.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
