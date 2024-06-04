Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate and Union Minister Anupriya Patel wins Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat with margin of 37,810 votes: EC.
PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
