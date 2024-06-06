Model Code of Conduct, which came into force on March 16 with the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, lifted: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
