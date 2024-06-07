RBI remains committed for aligning inflation to 4 per cent on a durable basis, says Governor Das.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:13 IST
RBI remains committed for aligning inflation to 4 per cent on a durable basis, says Governor Das.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Business Boost: Central Banks May Delay Rate Cuts
Chile's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rate Amid Inflation Concerns
Global Business Revival: Central Banks Re-Evaluate Rate Cuts Amid Economic Growth
Sri Lanka's Referendum Proposal: Delaying Elections for Economic Stability
Labour Party Pledges Economic Stability Ahead of Early Election