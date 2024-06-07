The way NDA's vote share has increased in Tamil Nadu clearly shows what is in the offing: Narendra Modi at NDA meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The way NDA's vote share has increased in Tamil Nadu clearly shows what is in the offing: Narendra Modi at NDA meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDA
- Tamil Nadu
- Narendra Modi
- vote share
- elections
- politics
- growth
- influence
- meeting
- vision
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shriram General Insurance Achieves Record Growth in FY24
"Vindictive Politics...": AAP Leader Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of targeting Arvind Kejriwal's elderly parents
Singapore Holds 2024 GDP Growth Forecast at 1-3pc; Q1 Economy Expands by 2.7pc
Green Parties Face Decline in Upcoming EU Elections Amid Competing Concerns
Tier-II and Tier-III cities like Ayodhya becoming the growth drivers of hospitality sector