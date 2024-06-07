Empowering poor, middle class our priority; we will continue to ensure welfare of people, deliver quality life to all: PM Modi at NDA meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
