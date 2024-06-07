PM Narendra Modi meets veteran BJP leader L K Advani after being chosen as leader of NDA parliamentary party.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi meets veteran BJP leader L K Advani after being chosen as leader of NDA parliamentary party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Equitable Service Delivery: Modi's Game Changer in Indian Politics
All BJP leaders starting from PM Modi have just one purpose -- to grab power at any cost: Priyanka Gandhi in Himachal's Chamba.
PM Modi and BJP leaders openly say they will change Constitution if they win election, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Amritsar rally.
MHA grants 'X' category security to 28 West Bengal BJP leaders: Sources
FIR Against BJP Leaders for 'Political Bhajans' at Himachal Temple