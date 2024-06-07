Two doctors and staffer of Sassoon Hospital, one more person remanded in 14-day judicial custody in Pune Porsche crash case.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Two doctors and staffer of Sassoon Hospital, one more person remanded in 14-day judicial custody in Pune Porsche crash case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen's bail cancelled; sent to observation home till June 5
Police Missteps in Pune Juvenile Porsche Accident: Two Officers Suspended
Pune Court Remands Parents in Teen Porsche Accident Case
Mother Arrested in Porsche Accident Case for Swapping Blood Samples
Web of Lies: Pune Porsche Accident Twist