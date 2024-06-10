Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to be minister for heavy industries and steel; Piyush Goyal retains commerce and industry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:58 IST
