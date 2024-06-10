Mansukh Mandaviya gets labour, youth affairs and sports portfolios; Virendra Kumar retains social justice ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:24 IST
