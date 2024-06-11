Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be new Army Chief: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be new Army Chief: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Woman Peacekeeper Honored with UN Military Gender Advocate Award
US lawmakers support Taiwan after China's military drills
Spain pledges USD 1 billion military aid to Ukraine
European Leaders Convene in Prague to Bolster Military Aid for Ukraine
Nawaz Sharif's Uncontested Return: PML-N Leadership Reclaimed