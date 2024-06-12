Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appeals to all parties to work unitedly as 'Team India; calls for constructive debate.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appeals to all parties to work unitedly as 'Team India; calls for constructive debate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal Celebrates 17th Republic Day: A Journey from Monarchy to Democracy
Mexico's Historic Election: Defining Gender, Democracy, and Populism
International Art Exhibition in New York City to promote unity & peace
Voting for TMC and Left are same, both indulge in vote bank politics and are against democracy: PM Modi at Baruipur poll rally.
Modi's Meditative Sojourn: A Gesture of Unity and Vision at Rock Memorial