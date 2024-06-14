SC says NTA's petition seeking transfer of cases on NEET-UG row from various high courts to top court will be taken up on July 8.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
SC says NTA's petition seeking transfer of cases on NEET-UG row from various high courts to top court will be taken up on July 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British Judges Resign from Hong Kong's Top Court Amid Crackdown
David Neuberger's Commitment to Hong Kong's Top Court
NEET-UG row: SC issues notices to parties on plea of National Testing Agency seeking transfer of petitions from high courts to top court.
Erosion of Judicial Independence: International Judges Resign from Hong Kong's Top Court
Canadian Judge Beverley McLachlin to Step Down from Hong Kong's Top Court Amid National Security Crackdown