India has considered it its responsibility to put priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on world stage: PM Modi.
PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:32 IST
India has considered it its responsibility to put priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on world stage: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Epic Sports Highlights: Milestones and Victories on the Global Stage
Modi's New Government: Challenges and Priorities Ahead
AniMela Brings Indian Animation to the Global Stage at Annecy 2024
Farmers' welfare, making Nagpur cleanest city my priorities, says Gadkari after winning for third time there
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to Engage with New Indian Government on Shared Priorities