'Bharat' and 'India' to be used interchangeably in school textbooks, debate over it useless: NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
'Bharat' and 'India' to be used interchangeably in school textbooks, debate over it useless: NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCERT
- Bharat
- India
- textbooks
- education
- Dinesh Saklani
- debate
- school
- curriculum
- terminology
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy's Surprise Appearance at Security Forum Overshadows Taiwan Debate
New IIM to Transform Assam's Educational Landscape
Trump's Conviction Sparks Debate on Home Confinement or Jail Time
Shocking Defeat: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Loses to Political Newcomer
Israeli Supreme Court Debates Ultra-Orthodox Military Exemptions Amid Gaza War