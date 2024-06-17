Left Menu

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA from Budhni in MP after being elected to Lok Sabha.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA from Budhni in MP after being elected to Lok Sabha.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA from Budhni in MP after being elected to Lok Sabha.

