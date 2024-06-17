Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA from Budhni in MP after being elected to Lok Sabha.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
