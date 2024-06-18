Net direct tax collections grow 21 per cent year-on-year to over Rs 4.62 lakh crore till June 17: CBDT.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:49 IST
