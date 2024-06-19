British military says bulk carrier Tutor sinks after attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels believed to have killed one on board, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-06-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 06:49 IST
British military says bulk carrier Tutor sinks after attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels believed to have killed one on board, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Houthi rebels
- bulk carrier
- Tutor
- British military
- attack
- Yemen
- conflict
- maritime
- security
- shipping
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Serbia's Quest for Euro 2024 Glory: Attack, Challenge, and Mitrovic Magic
UN Chief Backs U.S. Ceasefire Deal for Gaza Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Iran-Backed Iraqi Groups Intensify Attacks on Israel
Islamic Extremist Motive in Mannheim's Fatal Knife Attack Unveiled
IAEA Chief Addresses Zaporizhzhya NPP Attack and Nuclear Safety Challenges