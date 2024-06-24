Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for CM Kejriwal in SC, seeks vacating of HC's stay on bail order in ED case linked to alleged excise scam.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for CM Kejriwal in SC, seeks vacating of HC's stay on bail order in ED case linked to alleged excise scam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Orders Medical Board for Lalu Prasad Yadav's Aide Amid Bail Plea
Supreme Court Petition Seeks Probe into Stock Market Crash Amidst Election Results
Dowry Death: Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Accused Husband
Supreme Court to Hear Facebook's Bid to Dismiss Securities Fraud Case
Supreme Court Defers Hearing on AAP MLA's Money Laundering Case