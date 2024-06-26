We will stand by all your just decisions and expect that it won't just be the opposition under check: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to LS speaker.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
We will stand by all your just decisions and expect that it won't just be the opposition under check: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to LS speaker.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam: "Taking responsibility of defeat" in Lok Sabha polls AIUDF's Aminul Islam quits party
Kanimozhi Appointed DMK Parliamentary Leader, New Roles in Lok Sabha Announced
In footballing terms, 'wall of defenders' is now bigger, much more robust with over 230 INDIA bloc MPs in Lok Sabha: Gaurav Gogoi tells PTI.
J P Nadda Reassumes Health Ministry, Overseeing Lok Sabha 2024 Prep
Rakibul Hussain Bids Adieu to Assam Assembly, Sets Sights on Lok Sabha