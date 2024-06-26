I welcome 281 first time members to Lok Sabha and expect them to learn from their seniors: Speaker Om Birla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
I welcome 281 first time members to Lok Sabha and expect them to learn from their seniors: Speaker Om Birla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Emphasizes Continued Good Governance Reforms
Revolutionary Governance Reforms to Continue Under PM Modi's Third Term
With Andhra under NDA governance, chances of bringing natural gas under GST brightens
SEBI Hits PTC India Financial Services with Major Penalties for Governance Failures
AI at the Helm: Transforming Governance through Technology