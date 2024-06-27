Our goal is to ensure that no one remains untouched by government schemes: President Murmu in Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Our goal is to ensure that no one remains untouched by government schemes: President Murmu in Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MP CM Mohan Yadav to launch PM Shri Tourism Air Services tomorrow
Tibetan security officials arrest two Nepali citizens from northern Gorkha district: Nepali Congress lawmaker
Indian Trio Arrested for Fake Nepalese Citizenship: A Cautionary Tale
SEBI Hits PTC India Financial Services with Major Penalties for Governance Failures
Namo Bharat Train Services Extended for UPSC Aspirants