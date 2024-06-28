Man injured in Delhi airport roof collapse incident dies during treatment in hospital: Police officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Man injured in Delhi airport roof collapse incident dies during treatment in hospital: Police officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident in Kota: Teen Dies After Self-Immolation Post Gang-Rape
Tragic Incident: Minor Girl Raped and Murdered in Telangana Rice Mill
Gujarat HC Slams Unsafe Public Amusement Places Following Tragic Incidents
Tragic Incident: Mother Allegedly Strangles Children Before Suicide in Village
Tragic Incident: 13-Year-Old Jumps from 14th Floor in Indore