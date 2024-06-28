CBI arrests principal, vice principal of Oasis school in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh in NEET-UG paper leak case, say officials.
CBI arrests principal, vice principal of Oasis school in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh in NEET-UG paper leak case, say officials.
