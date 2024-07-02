Our big campaign to lift over 25 crore people out of poverty brought us blessings during elections: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
