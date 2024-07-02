Country saw appeasement politics for long, we followed 'santushtikaran' not 'tushtikaran'; justice for all, appeasement to none: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Country saw appeasement politics for long, we followed 'santushtikaran' not 'tushtikaran'; justice for all, appeasement to none: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Stocks Rebound Amid U.S. Equity Rally and Fed Speculations
Rajasthan Vows to Strengthen Health System, Ensure Inclusive Governance
Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance
UGRO Capital's Successful Rs 1,265 Crore Equity Raise Amid Market Fluctuations
Paper Leaks Unveil Governance Deficit in Modi Government: TMC MP Ghose