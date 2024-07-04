Respecting LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in border areas is essential: Jaishankar on talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
PTI | Astana | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:25 IST
