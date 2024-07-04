INDIA bloc will fight elections together in Maharashtra and Jharkhand: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc will fight elections together in Maharashtra and Jharkhand: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam Wins Democratic Primary for Virginia Congressional Seat
Senior Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry, her daughter Shruti Choudhry join BJP.
Europe's Path to Economic Revival: Political Stability & Energy Reforms Key, Says EY
Dollar Balances Amid Economic Uncertainty and Political Jitters
Congress Slams PM Modi: Special Category Status for Bihar Still Pending