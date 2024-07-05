Bihar govt suspends 14 engineers in connection with series of recent bridge collapse incidents: Official.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar govt suspends 14 engineers in connection with series of recent bridge collapse incidents: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB sanctions USD 170 mn loan to reinforce India's health infrastructure for future pandemic preparedness
Russian Attack Damages Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Crew of Cargo Ship Dali Awaits Departure Amid Baltimore Bridge Collapse Probe
National Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Championship Highlights Need for Better Infrastructure
Congress Accuses BJP of NEET-UG Irregularities: Calls for Accountability