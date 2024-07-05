Scrapping entire NEET-UG 2024 exam will be hugely counterproductive and harmful to larger public interest: NTA to SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:56 IST
