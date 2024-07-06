Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian leads in initial results from Iran's presidential election, state TV says, reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 06-07-2024 05:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 05:44 IST
