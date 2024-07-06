Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal victim of deep political conspiracy, arrested by ED on false statement by witness: Sunita Kejriwal in video message.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
