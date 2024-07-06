UK Prime Minister Starmer says he is scrapping a controversial Conservative policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
