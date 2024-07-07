Hathras stampede: Judicial panel to issue public notice asking locals to join probe, says chairperson and retired HC judge B K Shrivastava.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:13 IST
Hathras stampede: Judicial panel to issue public notice asking locals to join probe, says chairperson and retired HC judge B K Shrivastava.
