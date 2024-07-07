French leftists win most seats in legislative elections, pollsters say. Lack of majority plunges country into turmoil, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:34 IST
French leftists win most seats in legislative elections, pollsters say. Lack of majority plunges country into turmoil, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
David DePape Sentenced: Pelosi's Assailant Faces 30 Years Plus Life for Kidnapping
Hammer Attack Conviction: DePape Faces Lifetime Imprisonment after Pelosi Assault
U.S., South Korea, and Japan Hold Joint Military Drills Amid Rising Tensions
Andhra Pradesh: Two youths drown in sea at Bapatla, two others missing
Yoga provides holistic stress-reduction approach in our stress-laden world: WHO Regional Director