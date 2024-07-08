Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two deadly 737 Max crashes, Justice Department says, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:31 IST
Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two deadly 737 Max crashes, Justice Department says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boeing Faces Potential Criminal Charges Over 737 MAX Crashes
Julian Assange to Plead Guilty, Ending Long Legal Battle and Imprisonment
Julian Assange Poised to Plead Guilty: A Step Towards Freedom
Julian Assange to Plead Guilty in Espionage Case, Set to Return to Australia
Julian Assange to Plead Guilty, Ending Legal Battle and Returning to Australia