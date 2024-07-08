2006 Nithari serial killings: SC seeks response from Surendra Koli on pleas filed by CBI against HC verdict acquitting him.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
2006 Nithari serial killings: SC seeks response from Surendra Koli on pleas filed by CBI against HC verdict acquitting him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Denies Interim Bail to Businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai in Excise Scam Case
Supreme Court to Hear Haryana's Plea on Recruitment Exam Policy
Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Assault Case Due to Lack of Sexual Intent
Karnataka High Court Reduces Life Sentence in POCSO Case to 10 Years
Supreme Court Upholds Haryana High Court's Decision: No Extra Marks for State Residents