If we are unable to identify those guilty, then re-test has to be ordered: SC on NEET-UG 2024.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
If we are unable to identify those guilty, then re-test has to be ordered: SC on NEET-UG 2024.
