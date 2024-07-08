ED moves SC challenging Jharkhand HC order granting bail to JMM leader Hemant Soren in money laundering case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:42 IST
- Country:
- India
ED moves SC challenging Jharkhand HC order granting bail to JMM leader Hemant Soren in money laundering case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Vows to Uproot JMM-Led Government in Jharkhand
Supreme Court Grants Arrest Protection to Odisha Bureaucrat in Money Laundering Case
Excise 'scam': HC stays trial court order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Delhi High Court Stalls Arvind Kejriwal's Bail in Excise Scam Money Laundering Case
Excise 'scam': HC says trial court did not apply its mind while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.