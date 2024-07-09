'Satsang' organisers responsible for stampede; local police, administration did not take event seriously: SIT report on Hathras tragedy.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
