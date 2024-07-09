India-Russia relations are built on strong foundations of mutual trust and mutual respect: PM Modi in Moscow.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:11 IST
India-Russia relations are built on strong foundations of mutual trust and mutual respect: PM Modi in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar, UAE counterpart hold talks on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Jaishankar Strengthens Ties in UAE: A Strategic Partnership with Untapped Potential
Mauritius Charts Future with Strategic Partnership Alliance with India
Iran and Bahrain to Unfreeze Funds and Resume Diplomatic Ties
Nepal-China Diplomatic Ties: Historic Bonds and Future Prospects