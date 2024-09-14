Haryana has reached among top states in terms of investments and revenue: PM Modi at rally in Kurukshetra.
PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:45 IST
Today's Cong has become a new form of urban Naxal, they don't feel any shame in speaking lies: PM Modi at Kurukshetra rally.
Haryana has decided that BJP will score a hat-trick: PM Narendra Modi at Kurukshetra election rally.